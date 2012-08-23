Aug 23 Honda's Casey Stoner has been ruled out of this weekend's Czech MotoGP because he needs surgery on his damaged left ankle, organisers said in a statement on Thursday.

The Australian, third behind leader Jorge Lorenzo in the overall standings, was hurt in Sunday's Indianapolis Grand Prix and is running out of races before he quits the sport at the end of the season.

Ducati's Nicky Hayden will also miss Sunday's race in Brno after suffering a hand injury during qualifying last weekend. (Writing by Mark Meadows; editing by Tony Jimenez)