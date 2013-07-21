Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Bahrain Grand Prix
April 12 Statistics for Sunday's Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit (Round three of 20 races):
July 21 Italian rider Andrea Antonelli died after a high-speed crash on the opening lap of a World Supersport Championship race at the Moscow Raceway on Sunday, Italian and Russian media reported.
Antonelli suffered a head wound when he came off his Kawasaki at 250 kph in torrential rain on the opening lap and was hit by a following rider, Italy's Gazzetta dello Sport said.
The 25-year-old Antonelli died after being taken to the circuit's medical centre, it added.
Officials called off the race, and the day's headline World Superbike Championship event.
Russia's federal investigative committee was looking into the accident, the Russian Itar-Tass news agency reported. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska in Moscow and Clare Fallon in London; Editing by Toby Davis)
April 12 Statistics for Sunday's Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit (Round three of 20 races):
April 12 Formula One drivers' form sheet ahead of Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix, third round of the season (listed in championship order and with the most recent races first): Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ=did not qualify. 2017 2016 CN AU/AE BR MX US JP MY SG IT BE DE HU GB AT EU CA MC ES RU CN BH AU/ Sebastian Vettel 2 1 3 5