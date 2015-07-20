July 20 Two Spanish motorcycle racers have died after crashing in a support race for the world superbike championship at California's Laguna Seca circuit.

Bernat Martinez, 35, and Daniel Rivas Fernandez, 27, succumbed to their injuries in hospital after a multi-bike accident in the second MotoAmerica Superbike/Superstock 1000 race at Mazda Raceway on Sunday.

"I really don't have any words to describe what we all feel," said Wayne Rainey, a former triple 500cc motorcycle world champion and president of MotoAmerica, in a statement issued on Sunday night.

"First and foremost, is the loss to the families and loved ones. Our sincere condolences goes out to each and every one of them as well as the MotoAmerica family."

The accident happened on the first lap of the race, setting off a chain reaction.

Martinez was taken by ambulance to the Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula while Rivas was flown to Natividad Medical Centre in Salinas. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)