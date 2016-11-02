LONDON Nov 2 Motormile Finance UK, a debt
purchase and collections company, has been ordered to compensate
500,000 customers and write off 414 million pounds ($509
million) in debt by the UK markets regulator over historic
systems and controls failures.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Wednesday that
customers, who had been pursued unfairly for debt recovery,
would receive 154,000 pounds cash after Motormile failed to
properly check how much customers owed.
Motormile, which also trades as MMF, MMF Debt Purchase and
MMF UK, has since amended its processes, systems and controls.
It has rolled out a bespoke new IT system, appointed a new chief
executive and has agreed to the compensation package.
($1 = 0.8134 pounds)
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Mark Potter)