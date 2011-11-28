ATHENS Nov 28 Greece's second-biggest refiner Motor Oil said on Monday profit rose 6.4 percent in the first nine months of the year, thanks to increased output and higher exports.

Net income was 143.1 million euros from 134.5 million euros in the same year-ago period, it said in a financial statement. The average analyst forecast in a Reuters poll was for net profit of 131.3 million. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)