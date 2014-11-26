BRIEF-Production Plus Energy to form JV with Schlumberger in Canada and US
* Entered into an agreement with Schlumberger to create joint ventures in Canada and US
Nov 26 * U.S. appeals court rules against Lenovo Group ltd's motorola
mobility unit in price-fixing lawsuit against various suppliers -- court
ruling * 7th U.S. circuit court of appeals upholds lower court ruling that had favored
suppliers including AU Optronics Corp Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
Sharp Corp others * Circuit judge richard posner says immediate victims of price fixing of lcd
panels were motorola's foreign units, and that U.S. antitrust laws don't
cover injury to foreign customers * Posner says there is "remarkable dearth of evidence" from which to infer
motorola was harmed * Posner says a ruling for motorola would create an "unjustified interference"
with foreign countries' ability to regulate their own economies * Posner, in his ruling, notes U.S. supreme court has warned of risks of
"rampant" application of U.S. law to matters outside the country
April 20 Verizon Communications Inc on Thursday reported its first-ever quarterly loss of subscribers, even as it offered an unlimited data plan, raising fresh questions from analysts that the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier may need to diversify its business with a larger deal.