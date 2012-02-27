Feb 27 Motorola Solutions Inc said it bought back about 23.7 million shares from Carl Icahn and some of his affiliates for $1.17 billion.

The share buyback at $49.15 a share was made under an existing $3 billion stock repurchase program, Motorola said in a statement.

As part of the transaction, director Vincent Intrieri, a general partner of Icahn Enterprises L.P., has agreed to resign from Motorola's board.