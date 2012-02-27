Cypress Executive Chairman Ray Bingham steps down from board
June 12 Cypress Semiconductor Corp said on Sunday that Executive Chairman Ray Bingham has stepped down from the board, as the chipmaker wades through a brutal proxy battle.
Feb 27 Motorola Solutions Inc said it bought back about 23.7 million shares from Carl Icahn and some of his affiliates for $1.17 billion.
The share buyback at $49.15 a share was made under an existing $3 billion stock repurchase program, Motorola said in a statement.
As part of the transaction, director Vincent Intrieri, a general partner of Icahn Enterprises L.P., has agreed to resign from Motorola's board.
* Proposes reappointing all six board members at AGM on June 27