SAN FRANCISCO Nov 13 Motorola is betting that
low-cost smartphones can provide the spark to rekindle its
struggling business, even as the company's ownership by Google
Inc will force it to sit out of China, the world's
largest smartphone market.
The company's new Moto G phone, unveiled on Wednesday
morning, will be available for $179 without a wireless service
contract, about one third of the price of Apple Inc's
new iPhone 5C.
The new Motorola phone, which is being aimed at consumers in
developing markets like Brazil and India as well as
budget-buyers in Western countries, is the second major new
product that Motorola has developed since its acquisition by
Internet company Google in 2012.
Motorola, which reported a $248 million operating loss in
the third quarter, is trying to break back into the top ranks of
a fiercely competitive mobile phone market currently dominated
by Apple and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
There are about 500 million people looking to purchase a
smartphone with the Moto G's price tag, said Motorola Chief
Executive Dennis Woodside in an interview with Reuters last
week. "You don't have to get a lot to have some substantial
change in trajectory for the top line and for the unit sales,"
he said, describing Motorola's business opportunity with the
Moto G.
The Moto G will be available in Brazil and parts of Europe
on Wednesday, with availability across Latin America, Europe and
Canada in the coming weeks, and in the United States, India,
Southeast Asia and the Middle East in the first quarter.
But the Moto G will not be available in China, the world's
largest smartphone market by volume. The smartphone market in
China is currently larger than the United States and Western
Europe combined, according to research firm Strategy Analytics.
Woodside said that because the phone featured Google search,
Gmail email and other Google Web services, the device could not
be sold in China given the "current regulatory situation."
Google relocated its search engine from mainland China to Hong
Kong in 2010, in order to offer uncensored search results.
Phone makers that offer handsets in China which are based on
Google's Android mobile operating system typically replace
Google apps like search and email with alternative services, he
said.
"Given where Motorola is today we're going to cover plenty
of ground with this device, and maybe down the road things will
change in China," Woodside said.
The Moto G lacks some of the high-end components found in
the $549 unlocked version of the iPhone 5C or the roughly $600
Samsung Galaxy S4. But the Moto G's 4.5 inch touchscreen and 1.2
Gigahertz Qualcomm Snapdragon processor are leagues above what's
available in other low-cost smartphones, which are often based
on older technology, said Woodside.
Motorola is not the only company looking for success by
making an affordable smartphone. Mozilla, the maker of the
popular Firefox Web browser, has partnered with handset makers
to offer Firefox phones in places like Mexico, Greece and
Brazil. Nokia's Lumia 521 phone, which is based on Microsoft
Windows software, is available for $99 without a wireless
service contract.
Motorola's new phone comes a few months after it released
its Moto X smartphone, which sought to stand out from the pack
by offering consumers the ability to personalize the device with
different colors and with its always-on voice recognition
technology.
According to Strategy Analytics, there were 500,000 Moto X
shipments worldwide in the third quarter -- though the Moto X's
August release date meant that it was not available for the
entire quarter. Still, the shipments are well short of the 33.8
million iPhones that Apple said it shipped during the third
quarter.