Feb 22 Motorola Solutions Inc, a maker of walkie-talkies and radio systems, reported a fourth-quarter profit, compared with a loss a year earlier, helped by lower costs.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to the company was $277 million, or $1.56 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $926 million, or $4.02 per share, a year earlier.

The company's revenue fell to $1.68 billion from $1.82 billion. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)