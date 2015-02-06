BRIEF-Riocan REIT announces redemption of Series C units
* Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust announces redemption of cumulative rate reset preferred trust units, Series C
Feb 6 Walkie-talkie and radio systems maker Motorola Solutions Inc is looking into a possible sale, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Potential buyers could include private-equity firms and defense contractors, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/16rCCCp)
The 87-year-old company is working with financial advisers as it looks for a buyer, Bloomberg cited the sources as saying.
The sale process has been going on for several months, though a deal isn't on the immediate horizon, one of the sources told Bloomberg.
Motorola Solutions spokesman Kurt Ebenhoch declined to comment on the speculation, in line with company policy.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Crosby)
* Equitable Group- syndicate of lenders supporting co's $2 billion backstop secured funding facility been expanded to include all 6 Canada's largest banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: