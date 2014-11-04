BRIEF-General Motors says immediate cessation of operations in Venezuela
* Says will pay separation benefits to the workers according to venezuelan law
Nov 4 Motorola Solutions Inc, which makes walkie-talkies and radio systems, reported a 5.3 percent fall in quarterly revenue due to lower sales in North America and the Asia-Pacific region.
The company's net income fell to $147 million, or 59 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 27 from $307 million, or $1.16 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $1.44 billion from $1.52 billion. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair and Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)
April 20 Gold held firm on Thursday, after falling as much as 1 percent the previous day, as tensions surrounding North Korea and the upcoming French presidential election offered support to the safe-haven asset amid a firmer dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,280 per ounce as of 0107 GMT. The metal fell 0.8 percent on Wednesday, its worst one-day drop in over a month. * U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $1,281.30 *