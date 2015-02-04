Feb 4 Motorola Solutions Inc, a maker of walkie-talkies and radio systems, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by lower operating expenses.

Net income attributable to Motorola Solutions fell to $201 million, or 87 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $343 million, or $1.31 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.25 per share. Analysts on average had estimated earnings of $1.12 per share.

Revenue was little changed at $1.82 billion, but beat analysts' average estimate of $1.78 billion. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)