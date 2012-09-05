* To compete against bigger rivals Apple, Samsung
* Models are Droid Razr HD, Droid Razr Maxx, Droid Razr M
* 1.3 mln Android phones activated each day -Google chairman
NEW YORK, Sept 5 Google Inc's Motorola
Mobility unveiled three smartphones to help compete with bigger
rivals Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co
for the holiday shopping season.
Verizon Wireless, the biggest U.S. mobile provider, will
sell all three devices - the Droid Razr HD, the Droid Razr Maxx
HD and the Droid Razr M - the companies said on Wednesday.
The smartphones will use Google's Android software. Motorola
showed off the phones at a press event in New York, its first
big media gathering since Google bought Motorola in May. Google
has said that the handset maker will remain a separate
subsidiary and will make fewer phones than before.
The unveiling was part of a flurry of mobile device launches
ahead of the holiday season throughout the industry. Earlier on
Wednesday, Nokia Oyj and Microsoft Corp
unveiled their flagship phone, the Lumia 920, which uses the
latest Windows Phone operating software. Nokia did not announce
any wireless operator partners for its device.
Amazon.com Inc is expected to unwrap new Kindle
Fire tablets on Thursday, and Apple is expected to unveil the
latest version of its seminal iPhone on Sept. 12.
Motorola Mobility's Droid Razr HD boasts a 4.7 inch screen
with a sharper picture than Motorola's previous phones. Verizon
Wireless did not announce pricing but said the device will be
available in time for the holidays.
The Razr M is a smaller phone for more cost-conscious
consumers, with a 4.3 inch display that covers most of the front
of the phone. That device will be available for $99.99 when it
goes on sale at Verizon Wireless stores next week.
The Droid Razr Maxx HD will have similar features to the
Razr HD but will boast a longer battery life. Motorola promised
that the device could run for 21 hours of phone calls or 13
hours of video viewing.
Google Chairman Eric Schmidt told the audience that
consumers are now activating as many as 1.3 million Android
phones every day. Motorola rival Samsung is the biggest maker of
phones based on Android.
Verizon Wireless is a venture of Verizon Communications
and Vodafone Group Plc.