By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Sept 5 Google Inc's Motorola
Mobility on Wednesday unveiled three smartphones to help it
compete with bigger rivals Apple Inc and Samsung
Electronics Co for the holiday shopping season.
Verizon Wireless, the biggest U.S. mobile provider, will
sell all three devices - the Droid Razr HD, the Droid Razr Maxx
HD and the Droid Razr M, the companies said.
The smartphones will use Google's Android software. Motorola
showed off the phones at a press event in New York, its first
big media gathering since Google bought Motorola in May.
Together the devices would be Motorola's "big family launch"
for this holiday season, Motorola Mobility Chief Executive
Dennis Woodside told Reuters.
The executive said the phones would go on sale at 30 other
carriers around the world besides Verizon Wireless, which has an
exclusive U.S. deal with Motorola for the devices.
Google has disclosed little about its plans for Motorola,
which it bought primarily to use the company's rich portfolio of
patents to defend itself in legal battles with rivals. It will
keep Motorola as a separate subsidiary so that other Android
phone makers, such as Samsung, do not assume Motorola will have
an advantage in accessing Android technology.
Woodside said the Razr brand -- lauded in 2005 as iconic but
became unfashionable a few years later and then was resurrected
by Motorola last year -- will again be a key part of Motorola's
strategy going forward.
"That's clearly going to be a big focus for us over the next
couple of years," he said. The executive also noted that
Motorola plans to bring out "much fewer" phones than the 27
devices it made in the year before the merger closed.
Motorola's product launch on Wednesday was part of a flurry
of mobile device launches ahead of the holiday season throughout
the industry. Earlier in the day, Nokia Oyj and
Microsoft Corp unveiled their flagship phone, the Lumia
920, which uses the latest Windows Phone operating software.
Nokia did not announce any wireless operator partners for its
device.
Amazon.com Inc is expected to unwrap new Kindle
Fire tablets on Thursday, and Apple is expected to unveil the
latest version of its seminal iPhone on Sept. 12.
Motorola Mobility's Droid Razr HD boasts a 4.7 inch screen
with a sharper picture than Motorola's previous phones. Verizon
Wireless did not announce pricing but said the device will be
available in time for the holidays.
The Razr M is a smaller phone for more cost-conscious
consumers, with a 4.3 inch display that covers most of the front
of the phone. That device will be available for $99.99 when it
goes on sale at Verizon Wireless stores next week.
The Droid Razr Maxx HD will have similar features to the
Razr HD but will boast a longer battery life. Motorola promised
that the device could run for 21 hours of phone calls or 13
hours of video viewing.
Google Chairman Eric Schmidt told the audience that
consumers are now activating as many as 1.3 million Android
phones every day. Motorola rival Samsung is the biggest maker of
phones based on Android.
Verizon Wireless is a venture of Verizon Communications
and Vodafone Group Plc.