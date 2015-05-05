May 5 Motorola Mobility said a U.S. jury ordered
the company to pay $10.2 million in damages for using Fujifilm
Corp's patented technology in its phones without permission.
Fujifilm Corp, a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Fujifilm Holdings
Corp, sued Motorola in 2012, accusing the company of
infringing three of its patents on digital camera functions and
a fourth patent relating to transmitting data over a wireless
connection such as Bluetooth.
The damages the jury ordered on Monday were lesser than the
$40 million Fujifilm sought while going into the trial, which
began on April 20.
The jury in San Francisco said Motorola, a unit of China's
Lenovo Group, proved that three of the disputed
patents - two on face recognition and one on wifi-bluetooth were
invalid. Motorola failed to prevail on a patent related to
converting color images to monochrome.
"We are pleased with the verdict related to three out of the
four patents and are evaluating our options on the one patent on
which we did not prevail," Motorola spokesman William Moss said
in an email.
A spokeswoman for Fujifilm did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
Motorola, which Lenovo bought from Google Inc last
year, had argued that the Fujifilm patents should be canceled
because they were not actually new or they were obvious compared
to previously patented inventions. The company also argued it
already held a license to Bluetooth technology.
The case is Fujifilm Corp v. Motorola Mobility Holdings, Inc
et al, in the U.S. District Court for the California Northern
District, No. 12-cv-3587.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru and Andrew Chung in
New York; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)