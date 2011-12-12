Verizon closes Yahoo deal, Mayer steps down
Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it closed its $4.48 billion acquisition of Yahoo Inc's core business and that Marissa Mayer, chief executive of the internet company, had resigned.
BRUSSELS EU regulators have suspended a January 10 deadline for a decision on Google's (GOOG.O) bid to buy U.S. handset maker Motorola Mobility (MMI.N) as it waits for the Internet search giant to provide more information on the deal.
"The deadline is suspended because the (European) Commission needs from Google certain documents that are essential to its evaluation of the transaction," said Amelia Torres, spokeswoman for the Commission's competition unit.
"Once the Commission has all the necessary information, it will re-start the clock and publish a new Phase I deadline on the website."
Google, which announced the $12.5 billion deal in August, is looking to boost its patent portfolio and compete better with rivals such as Apple (AAPL.O).
The Commission has asked rivals and users for feedback on the deal. According to questionnaires sent earlier this month, the regulator asked whether Google would favour Motorola Mobility over other hardware manufacturers that license Google's software.
U.S. antitrust regulators are also reviewing the deal.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Will Waterman)
Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it closed its $4.48 billion acquisition of Yahoo Inc's core business and that Marissa Mayer, chief executive of the internet company, had resigned.
TOYOTA CITY Toyota Motor Corp may consider mergers or acquisitions to procure new automotive technologies, including self-driving technologies, the company's president said on Wednesday, adding that it had to compete more aggressively against its rivals.