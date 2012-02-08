BRUSSELS Feb 8 Google will
pledge to license on fair and reasonable terms the patents it
acquires through buying Motorola Mobility, said a person
familiar with the matter, in a bid to allay regulatory and
users' concerns.
The world No.1 Internet search engine will send a letter to
the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) and
other global bodies with the promise, the person said.
The non-profit ETSI, which has members from 62 countries,
produces standards for telephony and Internet technologies
globally.
"Since we announced our agreement to acquire Motorola
Mobility last August, we've heard questions about whether
Motorola Mobility's standard-essential patents will continue to
be licensed on FRAND (fair and reasonable) terms once we've
closed this transaction. The answer is simple: they will," said
a Google spokesman.
Standards-setting agencies typically require members to
offer licensing access to their standards or patents on such
terms.
Google's Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt told reporters in
November last year that the group would not favour U.S. handset
maker Motorola once it had completed the acquisition.
The European Commission, which acts as competition regulator
in the European Union, is reviewing the deal and is scheduled to
decide by Feb. 13 whether to clear it.
Google unveiled the $12.5 billion acquisition in August last
year to boost its patent portfolio and compete better with
mobile rivals such as Apple. U.S. antitrust regulators
are also reviewing the acquisition.