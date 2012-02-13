* Wins antitrust approval in U.S., Europe
* Authorities to monitor for abuse of essential patents
* U.S. also clears Apple-led purchase of Nortel patents
* Patents coveted to defend against infringement complaints
By Diane Bartz and Foo Yun Chee
WASHINGTON/BRUSSELS, Feb 13 U.S. and
European regulators approved Google Inc's $12.5 billion
purchase of Motorola Mobility and said they would keep a
sharp eye on the web search giant to ensure patents critical to
the telecom industry would be licensed at fair prices.
It was one of a series of approvals on Monday that
underscored the scramble by technology companies to acquire big
pools of patents.
The U.S. Justice Department also approved an Apple Inc
-led consortium's purchase of a trove of patents from
bankrupt Canadian company Nortel Networks, and signed
off on Apple's purchase of patents formerly owned by Novell Inc.
Google, whose Android software is the top operating system
for Internet-enabled smart phones, said in August that it would
buy phone-maker Motorola for its 17,000 patents and 7,500 patent
applications, as it looks to compete with rivals such as Apple
and defend itself and Android phone manufacturers in patent
litigation.
Antitrust enforcers on both sides of the Atlantic want to
prevent companies from gouging rivals when they license patents
essential to ensuring different firms' communications devices
work together.
"This merger decision should not and will not mean that we
are not concerned by the possibility that, once Google is the
owner of this portfolio, Google can abuse these patents, linking
some patents with its Android devices. This is our worry," EU
Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told reporters in
Brussels.
The U.S. Justice Department said it was reassured by Apple's
and Microsoft's public statements that they would not seek
injunctions in filing infringement lawsuits based on the Nortel
patents.
"Google's commitments have been less clear," the Justice
Department added in a statement. "The division determined that
the acquisition of the patents by Google did not substantially
lessen competition, but how Google may exercise its patents in
the future remains a significant concern."
Almunia said the EU might be obliged to open some cases in
the future. "This is not enough to block the merger but we will
be vigilant," he said.
Regulators in China, Taiwan and Israel have still not signed
off on the Google purchase of Motorola.
Regulators in China have until March 20 to decide whether to
approve the deal or start a third phase of review, according to
a source close to the situation.
The purchase would give Google one of the mobile phone
industry's largest patent libraries, as well as hardware
manufacturing operations that will allow Google to develop its
own line of smart phones.
Google, the newest major entrant to the mobile market, is
already being sued for patent infringement by Oracle Corp
, which is seeking up to $6 billion.
The legal battles over patents between various technology
and smartphone firms has prompted the European Commission to
open an investigation into legal tactics used by Samsung
Electronics against Apple and whether these breach
EU antitrust rules.
Google's move to buy Motorola Mobility came shortly after it
tried and failed to buy Nortel's patents. The winner was an
Apple-led consortium, which includes Research in Motion Ltd
, Microsoft Corp, EMC Corp, Ericsson
and Sony Corp, which agreed in July to pay
$4.5 billion for 6,000 patents and patent applications.
Google, which runs world's No. 1 Internet search engine, has
been under increasing regulatory scrutiny. The U.S. Federal
Trade Commission and the European Union are both investigating
Google following accusations it uses its clout in the search
market to beat rivals as it moves into related businesses.