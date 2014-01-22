Jan 22 Motorola Solutions Inc, which makes walkie-talkies, rugged mobile computers and tablets, reported a 3 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher government sales.

Net income rose to $343 million, or $1.31 per share, for the fourth-quarter ended Dec. 31, from $336 million, or $1.18 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $2.50 billion from $2.44 billion.

Government sales, which account for 70 percent of revenue, rose 4 percent.