* Walkie-talkie and radio maker sets $2 bln share buyback
* Silver Lake to get two board seats
* Motorola Solutions shares up 6 pct
(Adds details from conference call, analyst comment, updates
shares)
By Devika Krishna Kumar
Aug 5 Motorola Solutions Inc said
private equity firm Silver Lake would invest $1 billion in the
maker of walkie-talkies and radio systems as it looks to boost
growth in its services business, which includes video monitoring
and data analytics.
Motorola Solutions, whose shares were up 6 percent in early
trading on Wednesday, also said it planned a $2 billion buyback.
The investment is one of the largest ever by Silver Lake,
which led a $24.9 billion deal to take Dell Inc private in 2013.
The private equity firm will buy $1 billion of convertible
senior notes due 2020 with an initial conversion price of $68.50
per share, Motorola Solutions said.
Silver Lake will also get two board seats when the deal
closes. The board currently has eight members.
Motorola Solutions, which had a market value of about $12.6
billion as of Tuesday's close, said it expected the investment
to boost its business that includes video monitoring, data
analytics and content management for "smart policing".
The business accounted for 3 percent net sales of the
company's services unit, which in turn represented 35 percent of
overall net sales in 2014.
"It shows Silver Lake does value MSI as a great strategic
asset, not the ex-growth declining assets some observers
described recently," Bernstein analyst Pierre Ferragu said.
Raymond James analyst Travis McCourt said the funds from
Silver Lake could also be used to make strategic acquisitions,
while Northcoast Research analyst Keith Housum wondered whether
the deal was a precursor to an eventual move to go private.
Motorola Solutions - unrelated to cellphone and set-top box
maker Motorola Mobility, now owned by China's Lenovo - has been
cutting costs aggressively in the face of sluggish sales.
The company's major customers include police and fire
departments as well as other government agencies whose budgets
have been squeezed in recent years.
Bloomberg reported in April that the company had failed to
find a buyer after putting itself up for sale.
Goldman Sachs & Co and J.P. Morgan are financial advisers to
Motorola Solutions, while Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz was
legal adviser. DBO Partners was financial adviser to Silver
Lake, and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett was its legal adviser.
Motorola Solutions' net sales fell 1.8 percent to $1.37
billion in the second quarter ended July 4.
Up to Tuesday's close of $60.22, the company's shares had
fallen about 10 percent this year.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Ted Kerr)