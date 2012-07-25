(Corrects paragraph 5 to say earnings fell, not rose. Also, an earlier version of the story was corrected to clarify that third-quarter revenue forecast missed, not beat, analysts' expectations)

* Sees Q3 EPS from cont ops at $0.69-$0.74

* Sees Q3 rev growth of 3 pct

* Q2 adj EPS from cont ops $0.70 vs est $0.69

* Q2 rev up 8 pct to $2.14 bln vs est $2.11 bln

July 25 Motorola Solutions Inc's quarterly profit missed Wall Street estimates, hurt by lower demand at its enterprise business, and the communications equipment maker forecast third-quarter revenue below expectations.

The company expects revenue to grow 3 percent in the third quarter, implying sales of about $2.16 billion.

Motorola Solutions expects earnings from continuing operations of between 69 cents and 74 cents per share.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $2.20 billion in the third quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net earnings fell to $182 million, or 61 cents per share, for the second quarter, from $349 million, or $1.00 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 70 cents from continuing operations.

Quarterly revenue at the company, which dominates the two-way radio market with its land-mobile-radio systems and walkie-talkies used by the police, rose 8 percent to $2.14 billion.

Analysts had expected earnings of 69 cents per share on revenue of $2.11 billion.

Motorola Solutions' shares, which have risen 15 percent since Motorola Inc split into Motorola Mobility and Motorola Solutions in January 2011, closed at $45.29 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)