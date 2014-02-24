(Corrects third place finisher in second para after review by race officials)

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida Feb 23 Dale Earnhardt Jr. drove his Chevrolet to victory in the rain-interrupted Daytona 500 on Sunday in the season-opening NASCAR race.

Denny Hamlin was second in a Toyota and Brad Keselowski finished third in a Ford.

The crashed-marred race was a marathon contest, completed after a six hour, 21 minute rain delay that was the longest single day delay in the 56 years of the race.

