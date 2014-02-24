(Updates with resumption of race)

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida Feb 23 The rain-hit Daytona 500, NASCAR's season opener and its biggest race, resumed after a delay of over six hours due to heavy storms at the Daytona International Speedway on Sunday.

The race, scheduled for 200 laps of the 2.5-mile oval, was interrupted on lap 38 with Kyle Busch in the lead in a Toyota followed by Kasey Kahne in his Chevrolet.

Denny Hamlin was third in another Toyota going into the restart.

Polesitter Austin Dillon, marking the return of the late Dale Earnhardt's No. 3 Chevrolet after a 13-year absence, was 10th.

Danica Patrick, last year's pole winner, was 33rd and last year's winner Jimmie Johnson stood 38th.

Forty-two of the 43-car field remained in competition after Martin Truex withdrew with a blown engine.

At least 100 laps must be completed for the Daytona 500 to be considered an official race. If weather does not allow them to reach that mark, the race would be continued on the next clear day.

The last time rain extended the event, also known as the Great American Race, was two years ago when Matt Kenseth won the race on the following Monday.

