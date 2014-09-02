Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain looks on during his walk in the paddock ahead of the weekend's Belgian Grand Prix in Spa-Francorchamps August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Fernando Alonso is not relishing his racing with Ferrari this year and has little hope of success at this week's Italian Grand Prix, but he has rejected persistent speculation that he is set to move teams next year.

The Spaniard, a two-time world champion, said that despite his frustrations with the Italian team, he was not thinking of leaving for former team McLaren.

In an interview with Sky Sports News, he ruled out a switch to a rival outfit despite, he said, finding it "boring to drive" his car this season.

"It's not my intention at the moment to move," he said. "I want to win for Ferrari. I want to win here and finish the job that we started some years ago."

Alonso has often looked frustrated this year as runaway leaders McLaren have dominated the championship with German Nico Rosberg and Briton Lewis Hamilton locked in a tense duel for the drivers' title.

"Our season has been frustrating because we had high hopes with this year’s new regulations and, starting from zero with all the other teams, we thought we could have an advantage with all our facilities and input from everybody," said Alonso.

"But we have found ourselves not in the right position and not competitive.

"We are further away from the leaders than during any other season this year, we are sometimes one-and-a-half seconds away from Mercedes."

He added that it was a "tough year" for Ferrari and F1.

"First, because we are not competitive and also because it is quite boring to drive the car... It is too slow and too heavy and we are not able to have the noise that we used to enjoy."

(Reporting by Tim Collings; Editing by Ken Ferris)