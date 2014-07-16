Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany celebrates his pole position ahead of the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Race Circuit, central England, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON Formula One championship leader Nico Rosberg has signed a multi-year contract extension with Mercedes, the team said on Wednesday, announcing the new deal ahead of the German driver's home grand prix.

"I'm looking forward to the next years together, when we will keep pushing to win even more races - and, hopefully, championships," Rosberg said in a statement on the Mercedes F1 website (www.mercedesamgf1.com).

Toto Wolf, Head of Mercedes-Benz Motorsport, said of Rosberg: "His speed, commitment and focus have all helped to give clear direction and to drive the team forward. He is one of the very top drivers in Formula One."

The championship this year is a duel between Rosberg and Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton, with Rosberg a slender four points ahead midway through the season.

(Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Tony Goodson)