SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS Belgium British Formula One driver Max Chilton is set to race in Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix after all following a U-turn by his Marussia team, who dropped him on Thursday due to a contractual dispute.

A team spokeswoman said Chilton would take part in Friday's second practice and the rest of the race weekend at the Spa circuit instead of American Alexander Rossi.

Rossi, who would have been the first U.S. driver to start a grand prix since Scott Speed in 2006, took part in the day's first practice session.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Patrick Johnston)