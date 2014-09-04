Caterham Formula One driver Kamui Kobayashi of Japan takes a picture during a news conference at the Hungaroring circuit, near Budapest July 24, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny/Files

MONZA Italy Japanese driver Kamui Kobayashi will race for Caterham in Sunday's Italian Grand Prix after being dropped for the previous round in Belgium last month, the Formula One team said on Thursday.

Spaniard Roberto Merhi, the 23-year-old who looks likely to race for the team later in the season, will make his F1 debut in Friday first practice using Kobayashi's car.

The experienced Kobayashi faces an uncertain future at the team and was replaced at Spa by Germany's triple Le Mans winner and F1 debutant Andre Lotterer, who retired after just two laps of that race.

"I always respect team decisions," said the Japanese in a preview of the race issued by the British-based team. "Now I am back in the car and looking forward to going racing again."

The race will be Kobayashi's first since Hungary in July, before the August holiday break.

Caterham, who have yet to score a point in Formula One and are last in the standings, changed ownership in July when Malaysian entrepreneur Tony Fernandes sold the team.

