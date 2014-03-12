PARIS, March 12 There are small signs of encouragement in Michael Schumacher's condition but the former Formula 1 star still faces a long fight to recover after suffering brain damage in a skiing accident, his agent said on Wednesday.

"We are and remain confident that Michael will pull through and will wake up," his agent and spokeswoman Sabine Kehm said in a written statement.

"There sometimes are small, encouraging signs, but we also know that this is the time to be very patient," she added. (Reporting by Mark John; Editing by James Regan)