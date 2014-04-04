PARIS, April 4 Seven-times Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher, who suffered serious head injuries in a December skiing accident, is making progress and showing signs of waking from an artificial coma, his agent said on Friday.

"Michael is making progress on his way. He shows moments of consciousness and awakening," Sabine Kahm said in a statement.

Schumacher slammed his head on a rock while skiing off-piste in the French Alps resort of Meribel on Dec. 29. (Reporting By Brian Love; editing by Mark John)