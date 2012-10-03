LONDON Oct 3 MotoGP and the World Superbike Championship (WorldSBK) will be run by a single organiser, European private equity firm Bridgepoint said in a statement on Tuesday.

Dorna Sports, which organises MotoGP, will now also take responsibility for WorldSBK from Infront Sports & Media.

Local media reports in Britain said Bridgepoint, which holds stakes in both Spain-based Dorna and Switzerland-based Infront, had instigated the move.

The aim is to allow the two series - production-based Superbikes and prototype MotoGP - to develop their racing focus while benefiting from joint marketing and commercial strategies.

Infront has been appointed as marketing partner and global advisor to both championships, which will still be managed as separate events under one umbrella.

"Under the new structure, the two leading motorcycle road racing events are now set for sustainable further growth and development. A true win-win situation has been created," said Philippe Blatter, president & CEO of Infront Sports & Media.

"Both Dorna and Infront can now further strengthen and focus on their core competencies and, in addition, achieve leading positions in their specific area of expertise," he added in a statement on the official MotoGP website (www.motogp.com).

Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta added: "We're very excited to have the two top motorcycle road racing series under one roof.

"We fully expect to develop and strengthen the distinct nature of both MotoGP and WorldSBK as separate properties and remain committed to working with teams and manufacturers, circuit owners, sponsors and broadcasters to give fans the best experience yet."

Dorna has been the exclusive commercial and television rights holder for MotoGP since 1992.

Bridgepoint, which invested in Dorna Sports in 2006 and in Infront Sports & Media last year, added: "This is a logical and exciting development which should ensure that both these fantastic Championships continue to flourish."

FIM President Vito Ippolito said the world governing body endorsed the reorganisation.

"I welcome Bridgepoint's decision to bring the two championships together within a single organisation," he said on the FIM's website (www.fim-live.com).

"We shall shortly be holding a meeting of all the stakeholders in order to reposition the two championships and look into the technical and operational implications.

"We shall then be able to adapt the regulations to ensure that they have a distinct identity in future." (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)