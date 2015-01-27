* France postpones road toll hike slated for Feb.1
* Says move to give politicians time to review talks
* French motorway association threatens legal action
(Recasts with challenge, updates share prices at close)
By Gilles Guillaume and Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, Jan 27 French toll-road operators
threatened on Tuesday to challenge the French government's
decision to postpone a toll increase due on Feb. 1 as both sides
moved closer to a showdown over the future of motorway
concessions.
France's Socialist government wants to revise the motorway
operators' contracts which it regards as too generous, and also
plans to create a new regulator to oversee highway tolls.
Prime Minister Manuel Valls said the increase would be
postponed to give politicians time to evaluate discussions
between the state and the motorway operators, whose owners
include Australia's Macquarie, France's Vinci
and Eiffage, and Spain's Abertis.
The French motorway operators' association (ASFA)
immediately threatened legal action against the state.
"If the contract is not respected then I have to ask a judge
for it to be respected," Vinci's head of motorways and ASFA
chief Pierre Coppey said on RTL radio.
Eiffage said in a statement that it would also contest what
it deemed to be an "illegal decision" by the government.
The politicians will look at two main scenarios, a
renegotiation of the concession contracts or their cancellation,
according to the statement from the prime minister's office.
Valls reiterated that the government was determined to start
from scratch on the concessions to re-balance relations between
the state and the motorway operators.
France's competition watchdog released a report in September
saying the motorway operators' profitability rates of 20-24
percent could not be justified by the costs they have to bear or
the risks they face.
The operators have denied overcharging. They also say their
returns are not as high as the competition authority claimed and
are necessary to cover investments.
The government's room for manoeuvre is limited as operators
are protected by agreements stipulating they must be compensated
for any change in contracts, which in some cases do not expire
until 2035.
France sets toll increases each year based on discussions
with operators, also taking inflation and investment levels into
account. A tariff increase of 1.07 percent had been expected as
of Feb. 1.
The politicians, who are due to meet next on Feb. 5, are
expected to provide Valls with a first update at the end of
February.
The wrangle has hit operators' shares, prompting warnings
from Eiffage, for example, that the uncertainty was already
affecting its financing options.
Vinci shares closed down 3.53 percent on Tuesday and Eiffage
shares finished 6.34 percent lower, while Abertis closed down
1.42 percent.
(Additional reporting by Julien Ponthus and Leigh Thomas;
Editing by Andrew Callus, Jane Merriman and Susan Thomas)