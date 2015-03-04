PARIS, March 4 French Economy Minister Emmanuel
Macron said on Wednesday the group of French deputies and
senators currently evaluating a dispute between the state and
motorway operators would unveil their conclusions on March 10.
The cash-strapped Socialist government is trying to revise
what it considers as over-generous contracts with motorway
operators held by Vinci and Eiffage,
Macquarie and Spain's Abertis, which were
privatised under the previous administration.
"The working group will present its conclusons on March 10
and the government will announce its decisions after that,"
Macron told a hearing at the French Senate.
Last month the government froze road tolls, leading to a
dispute with operators who had expected a 1.07 percent rise
from Feb. 1.
The freeze was to give a group of the French politicians
time to evaluate discussions between the state and the motorway
operators.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)