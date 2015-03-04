(Adds details, bckground)

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, March 4 French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday the French lawmakers evaluating a dispute between the state and motorway operators would unveil their conclusions on March 10, voicing hopes a deal could be sealed soon.

The cash-strapped Socialist government is trying to revise what it considers as over-generous contracts with motorway operators held by Vinci and Eiffage, Macquarie and Spain's Abertis, which were privatised under the previous administration.

"The working group will present its conclusions on March 10 and the government will announce its decisions after that," Macron told a hearing at the French Senate.

"The goal is to reach a deal soon," he added.

In January Prime Minister Manuel Valls postponed a toll-road hike slated for Feb. 1 to give lawmakers time to evaluate the dispute and make proposals.

The lawmakers were to look at two main scenarios, a renegotiation of the concession contracts or their cancellation.

The working group last met on March 3 with motorway operators and with the head of France's competition watchdog. It is slated to meet again on March 5 with state representatives.

France's competition watchdog released a report in September saying the motorway operators' profitability rates of 20-24 percent could not be justified by the costs they have to bear or the risks they face.

The operators have denied overcharging. They also say their returns are not as high as the competition authority claim and are necessary to cover investments.

They say one must instead look at the profitability of their investment, using internal rates of return as a measure, which stands at between 7 percent and 9 percent.

The government's room for manoeuvre is limited as operators are protected by agreements stipulating they must be compensated for any change in contracts, which in some cases do not expire until 2035.

Solving the dispute over road tolls would pave the way for a long-awaited 3.2 billion euro ($3.5 billion) sector investment package, whose implentation is on hold, pending resolution of the row.

Last year the European Commission approved the plan under which the operators agreed to bear the cost of upgrading French motorways in exchange for an average three-year extension of their concessions. ($1 = 0.9030 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Leigh Thomas)