By Gilles Guillaume
PARIS, March 5 French toll road operators expect
to end a long-running dispute with the government next week
through an emerging compromise deal, a source close to the
companies said on Thursday.
The outline agreement would see concession contracts
adjusted in response to future traffic levels, according to the
source, who asked not to be identified.
France's Socialist administration has long criticized the
toll contracts granted by the last government as too generous.
Following a dispute over pricing, ministers imposed a tariff
freeze that could expose the government to compensation claims
by French operators Vinci and Eiffage, as
well as a unit of Spain's Abertis.
Under the proposed deal, concession contracts would be
shortened in the event that traffic levels exceed forecasts, or
extended if revenue falls short, the source said.
The agreement will also need to resolve the size and timing
of any future tariff hike and settle the issue of compensation
for the current freeze.
"There's a reasonable chance we can conclude by the end of
next week," the source added, with the process likely to be
expedited by a parliamentary report due on March 10.
Heads of the road operators met French lawmakers and
competition officials earlier this week, raising expectations
that a deal was within reach.
(Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by Laurence Frost)