PARIS, April 1 Talks to end a long-running dispute between toll-road operators and the French government resumed on Tuesday, fueling hopes a deal could sealed by the end of next week, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

The talks had been put on hold during the local elections that were held in two rounds on March 22 and March 29.

The cash-strapped Socialist government is trying to revise what it considers over-generous contracts held by Vinci , Eiffage and Spain's Abertis and Macquarie, which are the result of privatisation under the previous administration.

"The negotiations resumed yesterday (Tuesday) with the desire from all parties to reach a deal by the end of next week," the source said.

Participants in the talks include Bruno Angles, head of Macquarie France, who represents the toll operators, and the chiefs of staff of Environment Minister Segolene Royal and of Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron.

Motorway operators and government officials had no immediate comment.

Solving the dispute over road tolls would pave the way for a long-awaited 3.2 billion euro sector investment package, whose implementation is on hold, pending resolution of the row.

Last year the European Commission approved the plan under which the operators agreed to bear the cost of upgrading French motorways in exchange for an average three-year extension of their concessions. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, writing by Dominique Vidalon)