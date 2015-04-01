PARIS, April 1 Talks to end a long-running
dispute between toll-road operators and the French government
resumed on Tuesday, fueling hopes a deal could sealed by the end
of next week, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.
The talks had been put on hold during the local elections
that were held in two rounds on March 22 and March 29.
The cash-strapped Socialist government is trying to revise
what it considers over-generous contracts held by Vinci
, Eiffage and Spain's Abertis and
Macquarie, which are the result of privatisation under
the previous administration.
"The negotiations resumed yesterday (Tuesday) with the
desire from all parties to reach a deal by the end of next
week," the source said.
Participants in the talks include Bruno Angles, head of
Macquarie France, who represents the toll operators,
and the chiefs of staff of Environment Minister Segolene Royal
and of Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron.
Motorway operators and government officials had no
immediate comment.
Solving the dispute over road tolls would pave the way for a
long-awaited 3.2 billion euro sector investment package, whose
implementation is on hold, pending resolution of the row.
Last year the European Commission approved the plan under
which the operators agreed to bear the cost of upgrading French
motorways in exchange for an average three-year extension of
their concessions.
(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, writing by Dominique Vidalon)