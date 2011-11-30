* Agrees deal on banking facilities, avoids breach of
covenants
* Year loss before tax widens to 64.8 mln pounds vs 14.7 mln
* Cuts 2012 targets
* Shares down 27 pct
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, Nov 30 British infrastructure firm
Mouchel got a lifeline from its banks, buying its new
management time to turn the lossmaking company around as
government spending cuts hit demand for its services.
Mouchel said on Wednesday it had avoided a breach of banking
terms by reaching a deal with its principal lenders for a new
129 million pound ($201 million) loan and credit facilities of
up to 51 million.
The group, which helps build and maintain Britain's
motorways, roads and schools for local authorities, said the
deal would give it the headroom to restructure its balance sheet
and reduce net debt of 114 million pounds.
After a year dominated by contract blunders, management
resignations, failed takeover bids and tough trading, Mouchel
warned it would "significantly reduce" 2012 targets.
Chief Executive Grant Rumbles said the group aimed to come
up with a restructuring plan by the end of the company's
financial year in July, adding that all options were open.
Panmure Brown analyst Andy Brown, who remains neutral on the
stock, said: "The investment positives are that Mouchel is still
with us, it has a decent order book and new management sound
determined to turn it around. The negatives are that turnaround
could take time and financial pressures remain heavy on the
group," he said.
Mouchel shares were down 27 percent at 12.97 pence at 1107
GMT.
The company, which rejected a 330 million takeover bid from
VT Group in 2010 and now has a market value of around 14 million
pounds, said on Wednesday its pretax loss for the year to July
widened to 64.8 million pounds from 14.7 million in 2010.
Underlying full-year profit before tax and exceptional items
dropped 84 percent to 5 million pounds, in line with analyst
forecasts at Investec Securities.
"Our results have been disappointing. The economic downturn
and government steps to reduce public spending have continued to
influence Mouchel's results this year," Rumbles said in a
statement.
"The outlook for Mouchel is challenging in the short term.
Our revenue is likely to be under continuing pressure as a
result of uncertainty last year arising from our financial
position and takeover speculation," he added.
Mouchel said some customers had held back agreed work until
the firm had sealed a new banking deal, while it had also been
difficult to compete for new work.
"There is no question that we are challenged in terms of
(winning) large new contracts and will remain to be challenged
until such time as we get our balance sheet more into shape,"
Rumbles told reporters.
The banks deal includes fees of up to 10.25 million pounds
and will see its lenders entitled to subscribe for 5 percent
equity at a nominal value.
TOUGH YEAR
As well as VT Group's 2010 offer, Mouchel has fended off
takeover bids from Costain and Interserve this
year, where talks lasted for around four months but broke down
over valuation differences.
Last month its shares halved after warning that a
statistical error and mounting risks to contracts would knock 60
percent off profit, resulting in Richard Cuthbert resigning as
chief executive, and then later chairman Bo Lerenius.
Following the announcement it hired former Serco
chief operating officer Rumbles as CEO but attracted more
headlines when David Sudgen quit after just three days as
interim chairman following Lerenius's resignation.