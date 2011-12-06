* David Shearer to join company in January

LONDON Dec 6 British infrastructure firm Mouchel said turnaround specialist David Shearer had been appointed chairman, with the task of turning around the lossmaking company which has seen government spending cuts hit demand for its services.

Shearer led the restructuring of British housebuilder Crest Nicholson as chairman and has been involved as a non-executive director in the turnaround and refinancing of industrial chain maker Renold, Scottish media company STV and glass fibre insulation firm Superglass.

"David's extensive experience of turnaround and capital restructuring situations was a key factor in his appointment and his appointment is good news for everyone who has an interest in the early recovery of Mouchel," Interim Chairman Michael Lyons said in a statement on Tuesday.

Shearer will take up the position on Jan. 9, at which time Lyons will return to the role of senior independent director.

Mouchel, which helps build and maintain Britain's motorways, roads and schools, secured a lifeline from its banks in November, enabling it to avoid a breach of its banking terms.

The company warned in October that a statistical error and mounting risks to contracts would knock 60 percent off profit, resulting in Richard Cuthbert resigning as chief executive, and then later chairman Bo Lerenius.

Following the announcement it hired former Serco chief operating officer Rumbles as CEO but attracted more headlines when David Sudgen quit after just three days as interim chairman following Lerenius's resignation.

Shares in Mouchel, which have lost over 90 percent of their value since the start of the year, were up 1 percent to 9.5 pence at 0802GMT.