* Balance sheet restructuring to be announced before July 31
* Increasing cost reduction target from 18 mln to 21 mln stg
* Contracts worth 45 mln stg won since Jan 31 half year
LONDON, June 11 Mouchel said it was
still reviewing its restructuring options, which includes a
possible equity fundraising, as the British infrastructure firm
looks to rebound from a turbulent few years that have battered
the business.
The group, whose value has dramatically reduced after a 2011
dominated by contract blunders, management resignations, failed
takeover bids, tough trading and a banking lifeline, said on
Monday it was on course to announce a balance sheet
restructuring prior to its year end on July 31.
Mouchel, which helps build and maintain motorways, roads and
schools for local authorities, said in March that a significant
dilutive equity fundraising was one of the options being
considered. It said all of the options being reviewed would
result in only limited value for existing shareholders.
"Although the environment remains challenging, the actions
we are taking will create a platform for long term growth for
Mouchel," Mouchel Chief Executive Grant Rumbles said.
"The final piece to setting this platform for securing the
long term future of the business is to complete the restructure
of the balance sheet and we remain on track to announce this."
The group increased its cost saving target to 21 million
from 18 million pounds ($27.75 million) and said that its
underlying business had performed well despite the company's
recent problems.
Mouchel said it had won 165 million pounds of work in its
current fiscal year, meaning an increase of 45 million pounds
since its half year at Jan 31.
Shares in Mouchel, which rejected a 330 million pounds
takeover bid from VT Group in 2010 and further bids from Costain
and Interserve last year, closed at 5.8 pence
on Friday valuing the business at around 6.6 million pounds.