* H1 underlying pretax loss 6.3 mln stg

* Net bank borrowings 104.1 mln stg

* All options being evaluated to address group's capital structure

* Shares down 28 percent

* Restructure expected to complete by end of 2012

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters0 - British infrastructure firm Mouchel said it is considering a significantly dilutive equity fundraising as it looks to tackle debts and restructure the company this year.

Still recovering from a 2011 dominated by contract blunders, management resignations, failed takeover bids, tough trading and a banking lifeline, Mouchel on Thursday said 2012 would be a year of transition and earmarked annual savings of 18 million pounds ($28.5 million).

"All options are being evaluated to address the capital structure of the group, including a significantly dilutive equity raise," a Mouchel statement read on Thursday.

Shares in Mouchel, which rejected a 330 million takeover bid from VT Group in 2010 and further bids from Costain and Interserve last year, were down 28 percent to 7.75 pence at 0810 GMT, valuing the business at just 9.1 million pounds.

The group made an underlying pretax loss of 6.3 million pounds for the six months to end-Jan, down from a 4.1 million pound profit in the same period a year ago. Net bank borrowings stood at 104.1 million pounds at Jan. 31, an increase of 7.2 million from the same time the previous year.

Mouchel said the group would split into two divisions to focus on core markets; Infrastructure Services, which will run highways work and its Middle East operations; and Business Services, which will run local government outsourcing work.