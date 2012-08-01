(Corrects paragraph 4 to say special dividend was 1 pence per share, not 1.1 pence)

Aug 1 Mouchel Group Plc said it agreed to a restructuring that will give its lenders a majority interest in the British infrastructure firm and delist the company to avert an impending debt default.

The restructuring -- supported by Royal Bank of Scotland, Lloyds Banking Group and Barclays -- will result in the lenders releasing 87 million pounds of Mouchel's existing debt for a majority stake in the company.

After the debt-for-equity swap, Mouchel will be left with 60 million pounds of outstanding debt.

To ensure that existing shareholders are not completely wiped out, the company will offer a special dividend of 1 pence per ordinary share, contingent on the completion of the restructuring.

Following the special dividend, the ordinary shares will be repurchased by the company for no further payment. Mouchel shares closed at 2.2 pence per share on Tuesday.

"In reaching this agreement with our lenders, we have sought to ensure that our shareholders have the opportunity to recover some value from their investment," Mouchel Chairman David Shearer.

Mouchel said the restructuring was the only viable way to safeguard contracts and jobs.

The group, whose value has dramatically reduced after a 2011 dominated by contract blunders, management resignations, failed takeover bids, tough trading and a banking lifeline, said it would default on its loans at the end of this month unless its existing borrowing were restructured.

The company's shares were down 16 percent at 1.77 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)