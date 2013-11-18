BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
Nov 18 Mountain Province Diamonds Inc : * Increases non-brokered private placement to C$29.1M * Says private placement has been increased from C$25 million to C$29 million * Says additional proceeds will be used to support co's share of initial
capital expenditures at gahcho kué project * Says additional proceeds will also be used to support initial capital
expenditures at 2014 tuzo deep drill program * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: