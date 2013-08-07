Aug 7 Moody's Investors Service said on Wednesday it cut Michigan's Mount Clemens Community District general obligation unlimited tax rating to the junk status of Ba3, from Baa3, affecting about $51.8 million of debt.

The outlook on the district remains negative, the rating agency said in a statement.

Moody's said the rating cut reflects the district's large general fund deficit position that has not been corrected in a timely manner due to annual revenue pressures.

"Also incorporated in the rating is the district's modestly-sized and rapidly deteriorating tax base located north of Detroit," the rating agency said in a statement.

Moody's said, "the negative outlook reflects our expectation that the district will struggle to achieve a positive general fund position in the near term," resulting from continued enrollment drops.