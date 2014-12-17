BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels gets exports order for supply of steel wheels
* Says exports order for supply of steel wheels for EU trailer & aftermarket
Dec 17 Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest 200 million yuan ($32.28 million) in setting up a marketing subsidiary
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1wKqk13
($1 = 6.1965 Chinese yuan renminbi)
