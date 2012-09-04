SHANGHAI, Sept 4 Chinese liquor maker Kweichow
Moutai Co Ltd said on Tuesday it will raise prices
on some of its products by as much as 30 percent from the start
of September.
Moutai, which makes a fiery liquor called baijiu that is
popular at Chinese banquets, said in a filing to the Shanghai
Stock Exchange that factory prices of some of the products will
increase on average by 20 to 30 percent, although the company
said it would not increase its price guidance to retailers.
The firm said the price increase may have an effect on its
2012 operating results.
In March, Premier Wen Jiabao pledged to ban the use of
public funds for luxury items including baijiu, which retails
for about $300 per standard bottle and well into the thousands
for rare, aged varieties.
The government ban has already affected sales in some
cities. In late July, Tianjin, a bustling port city near the
capital Beijing reported Moutai sales were down by as much as 50
percent over the past half year.
Moutai competes with Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd in
China's baijiu market.
(Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)