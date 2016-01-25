BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
DUBAI Jan 25 Saudi Arabia's Mouwasat Medical Services said on Monday its board was recommending paying a cash dividend of 2 riyals ($0.5333) per share for 2015.
The proposed dividend, announced in a bourse filing, is the same as what the firm paid out for the previous year, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The healthcare firm reported an estimate-beating 6.1 percent rise in its fourth-quarter net profit last week. ($1 = 3.7500 riyals) (Reporting by Yara Bayoumy; Writing by David French; editing by Susan Thomas)
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.