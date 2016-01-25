DUBAI Jan 25 Saudi Arabia's Mouwasat Medical Services said on Monday its board was recommending paying a cash dividend of 2 riyals ($0.5333) per share for 2015.

The proposed dividend, announced in a bourse filing, is the same as what the firm paid out for the previous year, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The healthcare firm reported an estimate-beating 6.1 percent rise in its fourth-quarter net profit last week. ($1 = 3.7500 riyals) (Reporting by Yara Bayoumy; Writing by David French; editing by Susan Thomas)