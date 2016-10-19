BRIEF-Quotient Ltd sees FY 2018 operating loss in range of $63 mln-$68 mln
* Quotient limited reports continued progress on the commercial scale-up of mosaiq and fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results
DUBAI Oct 19 Mouwasat Medical Services Co , one of Saudi Arabia's largest listed healthcare providers, reported a 17 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday, according to a bourse statement.
* Net profit in the three months to Sept. 30 was 50.3 million riyals ($13.42 million) versus 43 million riyals in the same period a year earlier.
* The average forecast of four analysts was for 50.64 million riyals. ($1 = 3.7494 riyals) (Reporting by David French, editing by Louise Heavens)
* Envision physician services acquires emergency medicine group practice in georgia