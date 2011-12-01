* Q3 EPS $0.65 vs $0.52 last year
* Q3 rev $142.6 mln vs $123.0 mln last year
* Sees FY adj EPS $0.93-$0.98
Dec 1 Movado Group Inc's quarterly
profit rose as its namesake brand and licensed labels enjoyed
strong demand and the watchmaker raised its full-year adjusted
earnings forecast.
For the full year, the Paramus, New Jersey-based company
expects an adjusted profit of 93-98 cents a share, higher than
the 60-65 cents a share it forecast earlier.
For the third quarter, Movado, which distributes watches
under licensed brands like Juicy Couture and Lacoste, earned
$16.4 million, or 65 cents a share, compared with $12.8 million,
or 52 cents a share, last year.
Sales rose 16 percent to $142.6 million.
Movado's shares, which have gained more than 20 percent in
value since its second quarter results in August, closed at
$15.73 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.