BRIEF-Gerald McConnell buys Namibia Rare Earths Inc shares
* Gerald mcconnell announces acquisition of shares of namibia rare earths inc.
LONDON Feb 6 Giles Borten has joined ANZ as global head of funds and insurance, banking sources said on Friday.
Borten joined the bank this week in London and will report in to Sameer Sawhney, head of global banking, international and institutional banking. Borten is due to relocate to Sydney around the middle of the year, the sources said.
Borten was previously EMEA head of leveraged finance and co-head of European corporate debt capital markets at UBS, which he left in 2014. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)
SAO PAULO, May 3 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA beat first-quarter profit estimates on Wednesday as stricter credit risk controls allowed Latin America's largest bank by assets to cut loan-loss provisions despite eroding corporate loan book quality.