Five Point Holdings rises 10 pct in debut
May 9 Shares of Five Point Holdings, a real-estate developer backed by No.2 U.S. homebuilder Lennar Corp, rose as much as 10 percent in their market debut on Wednesday.
LONDON, June 29 Barclays' head of EU loan trading Matthew Leventhal has relocated to New York, banking sources said on Monday.
Leventhal headed up the loan trading desk in London, a role he took on in 2013 following the departure of Barclays' former London-based loan trading head Matthew Smith to BNP Paribas.
Leventhal will now be based in New York and will focus on high-yield bond trading.
There will be a replacement for his role as head of EU loan trading, based in London. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)
May 9 Shares of Five Point Holdings, a real-estate developer backed by No.2 U.S. homebuilder Lennar Corp, rose as much as 10 percent in their market debut on Wednesday.
AMSTERDAM, May 10 A Dutch court said on Wednesday it will convene on May 22 to hear hedge fund Elliott Advisors' request for an investigation into possible mismanagement at Dutch paint-maker Akzo Nobel.