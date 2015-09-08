By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, Sept 8
LONDON, Sept 8 Nearly a third of employees in
GE's European Sponsor Finance business are preparing to
join Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Europe (SMBCE)
in September following the $2.2 billion sale of the unit earlier
this year, banking sources said.
The GE division provides leveraged finance for European
mid-market, private-equity backed transactions and was one of
several disposals by the US conglomerate as part of a
restructuring.
The unit has 130 employees across front and back office
operations. A majority of front office staff are joining SMBCE
and account for around 30 of the 40 people moving across,
banking sources said.
They will join SMBCE's existing leveraged finance business,
which comprises eight people.
The acquisition is expected to give SMBCE a greater presence
in Europe's leveraged loan market, so it can take a more active
role on deals.
James Fenner, who used to head up leveraged finance at GE,
will lead the combined team. Former GE managing director, Owen
Verrier-Jones will be head of origination, reporting to Fenner,
the sources said.
Loan market heavyweight and GE's former EMEA head of
origination and sponsor coverage Howard Sharp has left the firm,
the sources said.
Members of GE's capital markets team, including capital
markets head Daniel Johar and director Paul Burgess are also
moving across, the sources said.
GE Capital retained its $1 billion investment in a 1.75
billion euro ($1.95 billion) European Senior Secured Loan
Programme (ESSLP) and 3 billion euro European Loan Programme
(ELP), both joint ventures between GE Capital and Ares Capital.
SMBCE could reach its own arrangement with Ares to secure a
direct lending platform, sources said.
SMBCE declined to comment.
GE agreed the sale of its European Sponsor Finance business
in June shortly after it agreed a sale of its US sponsor finance
business to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) for $12
billion.
($1 = 0.8964 euros)
